Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $900,000 in this financial stock yielding over 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On Feb. 16, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Jonathan McKenzie invested over $130,000 in shares of Cenovus. He purchased 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.678, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 149,651 shares.
On Feb. 11, chief sustainability officer and senior vice-president of stakeholder engagement Rhona DelFrari invested over $56,000 in shares of the company. She bought a total of 6,484 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.65 for two accounts.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1.75 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 0.7 per cent.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Feb. 17, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $912,000 in shares of CI. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.25, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 606,920 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Feb. 22, chief financial officer Amos Kazzaz exercised his options, receiving a total of 17,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.23, and sold 17,000 shares at a price per share of $25.07. Net proceeds totaled over $269,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Feb. 19, executive vice president, international and regulatory affairs and chief legal officer David Shapiro exercised his options, receiving a total of 33,946 shares at a cost per share of $5.39, and sold 33,946 shares at an average price per share of roughly $23.865. Net proceeds exceeded $627,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)
Between Feb. 4-19, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary Stewart McCuaig exercised his options, receiving a total of 47,250 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $15.18, and sold 47,250 shares at an average price per share of roughly $28.09. Net proceeds exceeded $610,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
