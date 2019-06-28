 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman is a buyer of this stock yielding 5.5%

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman is a buyer of this stock yielding 5.5%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between June 13 and June 17, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink invested over $152,000 in shares of Bonterra Energy. He bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.08, increasing his portfolio’s position to 3,748,799 shares.

Previously, we reported the following activity. Between May 30 and June 5, Mr. Fink acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.61. The cost of these investments exceeded $168,000.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T)

On June 19, chairman Gilles Laporte invested over $87,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.30, increasing his portfolio’s position to 51,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.5 per cent.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T)

On June 14, Brad Horwitz, director and co-founder of Trilogy International Partners, acquired 300,000 shares at a price per share of $2.90. As of June 14, his account balance stood at 574,364 shares. The cost of this investment totalled $870,000.

==========================================

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On June 18, Robert Johnson, executive vice-president of operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (29,017), eliminating this account’s holdings.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter