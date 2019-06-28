Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman is a buyer of this stock yielding 5.5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)
Between June 13 and June 17, chief executive officer and chairman George Fink invested over $152,000 in shares of Bonterra Energy. He bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.08, increasing his portfolio’s position to 3,748,799 shares.
Previously, we reported the following activity. Between May 30 and June 5, Mr. Fink acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.61. The cost of these investments exceeded $168,000.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T)
On June 19, chairman Gilles Laporte invested over $87,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.30, increasing his portfolio’s position to 51,000 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.5 per cent.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T)
On June 14, Brad Horwitz, director and co-founder of Trilogy International Partners, acquired 300,000 shares at a price per share of $2.90. As of June 14, his account balance stood at 574,364 shares. The cost of this investment totalled $870,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)
On June 18, Robert Johnson, executive vice-president of operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (29,017), eliminating this account’s holdings.