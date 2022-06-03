Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BSR REIT (HOM-U-T)

Between May 17-24, executive vice-chairman of the board John Bailey invested over US$228,000 in shares of BSR. He bought 13,426 units at an average cost per unit of approximately US$17.02 for an account in which he has control or direction over (J&P Unit Holding LLC), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 1,023,676 units.

Mr. Bailey is the former chief executive officer of the REIT.

Flagship Communities REIT (MHC-U-T)

On May 24, chair of the board Peter Bynoe acquired 8,000 units at a price per unit of US $18.25, raising this particular account’s position to 11,333 units. The cost of this purchase totaled US $146,000, excluding commission charges.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T)

Between May 20-June 1, chief technology officer Stan Coleman divested a total of 151,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.25, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 386,888 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.2-million, not including trading fees.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

On May 24, Mark Sidebottom exercised his options, receiving 3,825 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $42.97, and sold 3,825 shares at a price per share of $64.50, after which this particular account held 1,481 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $82,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Sidebottom is the chief operating officer of Nova Scotia Power Inc., a subsidiary of Emera.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On May 25, Joerg Wittenberg, vice-president – Grande Prairie Region, sold 6,959 shares at a price per share of $35.53, after which this specific account held 12,200 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $247,000, excluding trading fees.

On May 24, executive vice-president of operations Blake Reid exercised his options, receiving 18,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.46, and sold 18,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $35.25, after which this specific account held 23,319 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $500,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

