Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X)

On Aug. 2, director Ryan Beedie purchased 292,900 shares at a cost per share of $1.7104 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Beedie Investments Ltd.), which lifted the account’s holdings to 61,957,676 shares.

Cott Corp. (BCB-T)

On Aug. 6, Thomas Harrington, chief executive officer of the company’s DS Services business unit, purchased 6,393 shares at a price per share of U.S. $15.6373.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NEPT-T)

On Aug. 1, chairman John Moretz bought 64,755 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $2.818, raising his portfolio’s position to 1,913,308 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On Aug. 7, Betty DelBianco, chief legal and administrative officer, sold 29,000 shares at a price per share of $15.672, trimming her portfolio’s position to 67,542 shares.