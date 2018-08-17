Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)

On Aug. 7, director Harry Rosenfeld purchased a total of 2,607 shares, of which 2,348 shares were in his personal account and 259 shares were bought for an account in which he has control or direction over. Mr. Rosenfeld’s personal account held 157,063 shares after this transaction.

That day, fellow Director Siegfried Thoma bought 3,875 shares, increasing his account’s holdings to 9,735 shares.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T)

On Aug. 13, chief operating officer Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,610 units at a price per unit of $24.67 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting the account’s holdings to 21,135 units.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Aug. 13, president and chief executive officer John Sicard sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $98, trimming his portfolio’s position to 50,889 shares.

On Aug. 8, chief human resources officer Megan Paterson exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (7,500) at a price per share of $94.8749, reducing her account’s holdings to 485 shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On Aug. 8, Claude Schimper, regional vice-president – Russia, divested 14,535 shares at a price per share of $4.30, leaving 7,124 shares in his portfolio.