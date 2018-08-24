Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On August 13, Henry Sykes, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,200 shares at a price per share of $46.52, increasing his portfolio’s position to 9,916 shares.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T)

On August 16, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $3.24, lifting his account’s holdings to 60,180 shares.

======

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T)

On August 15, Chairman of the Funds’ Board of Trustees Allan Davis sold 1,932 units at an average price per unit of $124.54, leaving 1,400 units in the account.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)

Between August 20 and August 22, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold a total of 10,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.61, leaving 373,600 shares in her account.