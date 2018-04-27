Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.

In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin with a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-X)

On April 17, several management executives were buyers in the market, acquiring shares at a price per share of $1.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tal Hayek purchased 105,000 shares, lifting his account’s holdings to 3,464,427 shares.

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Nathan Mekuz acquired 40,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the account’s position to 456,727 shares.

Co-founder and Chief Information Officer Rachel Kapcan accumulated 40,000 shares, boosting her account’s holdings to 2,853,227 shares.

Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Joe Ontman bought 40,000 shares in the public market, raising his portfolio’s position to 3,308,820 shares.

=====

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

On April 25, Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, sold 3,100 shares at a price per share of $97.5768, reducing his portfolio’s position to 20,587 shares.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

Between April 2 and April 20, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sadler sold a total of 46,900 shares, trimming his sizeable portfolio’s holdings to 4,095,800 shares.

On April 9, Doug Bryson, Vice-President – Finance and Administration, exercised his options, receiving 1,000 shares. On April 16, he sold 1,000 shares in the market at a price per share of $67, leaving 15,000 shares in his account.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On April 2, Director Andrew Swarthout exercised his rights, receiving 44,334 shares. On April 16, he sold 7,100 shares at a price per share of $5.90, and on April 24, he sold 34,000 shares. After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance stood at 10,334 shares.



