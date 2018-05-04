Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)

On April 30, John Baird, who sits on the board of directors, bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $29.8242, initiating a portfolio position.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T)

On April 30, Director John Baird purchased 2,000 shares at a price per share of $18.29, initiating a portfolio position.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On April 27, Lynn Korbak, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, accumulated 1,965 shares at a price per share of $55.75, initiating a portfolio position.

=====

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On April 27, Founder and Chairman Jay Hennick sold 400,000 shares at a price per share of $91 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Henset Capital Inc.), reducing the account’s holdings to 1,522,526 shares.

On that day, Brendan Calder, who sits on the board of directors, sold 3,900 shares at a price per share of $90.50, trimming his account’s holdings to 7.882 shares.

