Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On May 8, Terry Lyons, who sits on the board of directors, bought 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $17.25, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 12,004 shares.

The following three securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

Five management executives were recent sellers in the market.

Between May 1 and May 3, chief financial officer John Black exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (90,000) at an average price per share of approximately $47.30, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

On May 2, Ana Mihaljevic, senior vice-president – planning and sales operations, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (28,888) at an average price per share of $47.4565, eliminating her portfolio’s position.

On May 1, Jacob Pat, vice-president – information technology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (43,000) at an average price per share of approximately $46.75, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

On May 1, Spencer Orr, senior vice-president of merchandising and product strategy, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (31,955) at an average price per share of $47.0206, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

On May 1, Scott Cameron, executive vice-president of e-commerce, stores and strategy, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (59,213) at an average price per share of $46.9883, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

Between May 4 and May 8, president and chief executive officer Stuart Levings exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (27,000) at an average price per share of approximately $41.76, leaving 22,427 shares in his account.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T)

Between May 4 and May 7, president and chief executive officer Scott Caldwell exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (60,000) at a price per share of approximately $5.13 with 494,357 shares remaining in his portfolio.

On May 8, chief financial officer Paul Murphy exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000), after which his portfolio held 99,125 shares.

On May 8, director Wendy Kei exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (33,333) at a price per share of $5.29, leaving 2,800 shares in her account.



