Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On May 16, Roy Ratnavel, executive vice-president – national sales manager at CI Investments bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $25, increasing his account’s holdings to 135,000 shares.

On May 14, chief executive officer Peter Anderson accumulated 15,000 shares at a price per share of $25.50, taking his portfolio position up to 455,000 shares.

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T)

Between May 14 and May 15, chairman Earl Brewer purchased a total of 22,500 units at a price per unit of $4.17, lifting his portfolio balance to 237,372 units.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On May 16, chair James Estey accumulated 5,000 shares at a price per share of $27.3682, increasing his account’s holdings to 113,886 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)

Between May 18 and May 21, Rashieda Gluck, senior vice-president – global clinical operations, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (110,500) at an average price per share of approximately US$6.09, eliminating her portfolio position.

