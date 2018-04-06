Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

On March 28, Cam Battley, who was promoted to Chief Corporate Officer earlier this year, purchased 27,685 shares at a price per share of $9.038, lifting his account’s holdings to 94,039 shares.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between March 27 and April 4, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman George Fink purchased 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.20, increasing his sizeable portfolio position to 3,319,499 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ-T)

Between March 23 and March 29 Robin Zabek, Senior Vice-President of Exploitation, sold a total of 2,131 shares across two accounts.

The following security has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on March 28, Kelly Mahajan, Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Service, bought 807 units at a price per unit of $44.19, increasing her account’s holdings to 3,121 units.

Previously, we reported that the Chief Financial Officer William Wong sold 1,000 units at an average cost per unit of $44.885 on March 5, leaving 17,727 units in his account.



