Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a Trust that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-T)

On Dec. 5, director Geoffrey Bledin bought 60,000 units at a price per unit of $4.6593 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nuvola Holdings Limited), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 776,944 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $279,000.

**

The following three bank stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On Dec. 6, group head of BMO’s commercial banking unit for North America Nadim Hirji exercised his options, receiving 2,552 shares at a cost per share of $68.60 and sold 2,552 shares at a price of $117.27, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $124,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

Between Dec. 5-7, senior executive vice-president and group head of Canadian banking Jon Hountalas exercised his options, receiving a total of 30,446 shares at a cost per share of $45.26, and sold 30,446 shares at an average price per share of roughly $57.53, after which this specific account held 5,068 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $373,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Dec. 4 and 5, senior executive vice-president and group head of technology, infrastructure and innovation Christina Kramer exercised her options, receiving a total of 30,446 shares at a cost per share of $45.26, and sold 30,446 shares at an average price per share of approximately $56.92 with 16,066 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled more than $354,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

On Dec. 8, executive vice-president pf risk management and chief risk officer William Bonnell exercised his options, receiving 16,000 shares at a cost per share of $47.93 and sold 16,000 shares at an average price of approximately $94.51 leaving 8,442 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $745,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Dec. 8, executive vice-president of employee experience Brigitte Hébert exercised her options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $47.93 and sold 12,000 shares at an average price of approximately $94.55 with 6,442 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $559,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

