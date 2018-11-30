Friday’s Insider Report: COO and CFO buy this beaten down dividend stock yielding 6.6 %

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

The share price has plunged in recent days, from the mid-$30 level to the mid-$20 level. There are two management executives who are buying shares on this recent price weakness.

On Nov. 27, Chief Operating Officer Dan McGrath invested over $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 4,000 shares at a price per share of $25.65, lifting his account’s holdings to 70,652 shares.

On Nov. 26, Chief Financial Officer Gord Nelson purchased 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.98, increasing his account balance to 84,243 shares. The cost of this investment amounted to approximately $52,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

On Nov. 26, Chairman David Williams invested over $426,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.34, taking his account balance up to 105,000 shares.

In a previous issue, we highlighted the following transactions:

On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Christopher Snowden purchased a total of 36,823 shares, taking his account balance up to 80,000 shares.

On Nov. 14, Robert Chan, Vice-President – Finance, acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $19.25. The prior day, he purchased 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.90. These two trades lifted his account’s holdings to 23,997 shares.

On Nov. 12, Director Heather Allen bought 12,000 shares, increasing her account balance to 14,000 shares.

On Nov. 12, Director Steve Spooner purchased 5,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a position in this account.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T)

On Nov. 23, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Dehout invested approximately $200,000 in shares of TransAlta. He acquired 27,739 shares at a cost per share of roughly $7.21, initiating a portfolio position. Earlier this month, Mr. Dehout was appointed to this senior executive position.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T)

On Nov. 26, Chairman Ronald Mathison purchased 1,314,800 shares at a price per share of 51 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Matco Investments Ltd.), raising the account’s holdings to 7,042,840 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Nov. 26, Martin Allaire, Vice-President – Real Estate and Engineering, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (6,840) at a price per share of $45.328, with 34,389 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $310,000.