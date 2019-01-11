Friday’s Insider Report: COO sells over $2.3-million worth of this large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR-T)

On Jan. 2, Don Noone, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$4.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting the account’s holdings to 1,606,900 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)

On Jan. 3, Patrick Ennis, vice-president – corporate security and compliance, exercised his options, receiving 23,667 shares. On Jan. 4, he sold 23,667 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.77. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 2, Walter Soo, executive vice-president – player and gaming development, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (5,200). On Dec. 27, Mr. Soo exercised his options, receiving 18,300 shares. Between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, he sold 18,300 shares.

On Jan. 2, Jackie Gorton, vice-president – technology services and business intelligence, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (2,499) at a price per share of $48.4742, eliminating her portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $121,000.

On Dec. 31, president and chief executive officer Rod Baker exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (49,370) at a price per share of $52 in an account that he has control or direction over, eliminating the portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $2.5-million.

On Dec. 31, chief operating officer Terrance Doyle exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (4,847) at a price per share of $52 in an account that he has control or direction over, leaving 1,854 shares in the account. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $252,000.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Dec. 28, chief operating officer Michael Motz exercised his options and received 44,300 shares. That day, he sold 39,099 shares at an average price per share of approximately $60.77, leaving 48,148 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $2.3-million.

Story continues below advertisement

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

On Dec. 28, director James Sardo sold 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.14, trimming his portfolio’s position to 16,094 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $66,000.