Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T)

On Dec. 29, Joe Ontman, head of business development, bought 32,963 shares at a price per share of $4.55, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 1,685,857 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled approximately $150,000.

Mr. Ontman is one of the company’s founders.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T)

This week, director Robert Leach invested approximately $300,000 in shares of Surge with purchases in two accounts.

On Jan. 5, he bought 26,875 shares at a cost per share of US$4.0047, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 429,223 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$107,000.

The prior day, Mr. Leach acquired 34,000 shares at a price per share of $4.7834 (Canadian) for an account in which he has indirect ownership (RAL Consulting Ltd.), after which this specific account held 99,906 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $162,000.

According to Refinitiv, this stock has an average 12-month target price of $9.61, implying the share price will rally 90 per cent in 2022. This small-cap energy stock is covered by eight analysts, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have neutral recommendations.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (GMG-X)

Between Dec. 22-30, chief financial officer Chris Ohlrich divested a total of 141,000 at an average price per share of approximately $5.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this particular account’s position to 4,259,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $783,000, excluding trading fees.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Dec. 29, president of the company’s Discount division Jocyanne Bourdeau exercised her options, receiving 14,783 shares at a cost per share of $53.41, and sold 14,783 shares at a price per share of $104.8501, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $760,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

