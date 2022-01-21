Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Jan. 6, Barry Perry, who sits on the board of directors. invested over $391,000 in shares of Capital Power. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.14, increasing this particular account’s position to 26,000 shares.

Mr. Perry is the former president and chief executive officer of Fortis Inc. (FTS-T).

In a Dec. 2 news release, management provided its outlook for future dividend increases, “Annual dividend growth guidance of 5 per cent from 2022 to 2025 with an expected AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] payout ratio within its target range of 45 per cent to 55 per cent through 2025.”

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 54.75 cents per share, or $2.19 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5.6 per cent.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On Jan. 11, senior vice-president – land and corporate development Douglas Errico exercised his options, receiving 31,000 shares at a cost per share of 99 cents, and sold 31,000 shares at a price per share of $5.28 with 488,772 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $133,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)

Between Jan. 7-13, vice chairman Anthony Munk sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$78.23 for two accounts. Proceeds from these sales exceeded US$1.5-million, not including commission charges. After these transactions, one account for which he has control or direction over (1219686 BC ULC) held 539,402 shares and the other account held 2,200 shares.

Previously, Mr. Munk divested a total of 22,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $100.78 (Canadian) on Jan 4-5. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $2.3-million, excluding trading fees.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T)

Between Jan. 5-12, senior vice-president of engineering and technology Craig Brown sold a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.57, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 224,937 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $365,000, not including commission charges.

