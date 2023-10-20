Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

Between Oct. 6-13, chair of the board of directors Kelvin Dushnisky bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $4.24, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases exceeded $423,000.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On Oct. 11 and 12, co-founder and director Réal Plourde sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $73.50 with 11,668,729 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $14 million, excluding trading fees.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

On Oct. 11, chief technology officer Thomas Uhr exercised his options, receiving 2,550 shares at a cost per share of $20.3273, and sold 2,550 shares at a price per share of $107.21. Net proceeds totaled over $221,000, excluding any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)

On Oct. 13, John Kim, who sits on the board of directors, sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $4, trimming this specific account’s position to 358,124 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $160,000, excluding commission charges.

