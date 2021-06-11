Friday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out over $20-million from this cannabis stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-X)
On June 4, Allyn Knoche invested $420,000 in shares of FPX. Mr. Knoche, a major shareholder with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent. He purchased 700,000 shares at a cost per share of 60 cents, increasing this particular account’s position to 33,696,843 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)
Between June 3-7, president of ATS Life Science Group Chris Hart exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.83, and sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $30.68, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $371,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYR.A-CN)
On June 1, director Steve Menzies divested 738,807 shares at a price per share of US$27.622 with 1,500,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$20-million, excluding commission charges.
Ayr is cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with operations in Nevada, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and Ohio.
**
Listed below is an energy stock that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)
On June 8, senior vice-president Neil Bokenfohr sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $4.45, after which this specific account held 1,300,155 shares. Proceeds totaled over $111,000, not including commission charges.
On June 4, the following three company leaders traded shares in the public market.
Chief executive officer Andy Mah divested 200,000 shares at a price per share of $4.32, trimming this specific account’s position to 1,460,624 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $864,000, not including commission charges.
Chief financial officer Craig Blackwood sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $4.35, leaving 839,195 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $130,000, excluding trading fees.
Director Deirdre Choate purchased 52,000 shares at a price per share of $4.3957 for an account in which she has indirect ownership, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment totaled over $228,000.
Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value.
