Friday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out over US$480,000 as this stock hits a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)
On April 29, chief financial officer Jeff Hart purchased 7,600 shares at a cost per share of $14.70, initiating a portfolio position. This investment cost approximately $112,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX-X)
On April 29, chief legal officer Jan Steiert sold 37,000 shares at a price per share of $1.50 with 116,134 shares remaining in her account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $55,000.
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)
On April 29, president, chief executive officer and director Marie Inkster exercised her options, receiving 246,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.35, and sold 227,467 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.345, leaving 263,293 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including commissions, totaled over $350,000.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)
On May 1, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options at a cost per share of US$4.22, and sold the corresponding number of shares received (2,000) at a price per share of US$244.90, eliminating this account’s holdings. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled approximately US$480,000.