Friday’s Insider Report: Director invests in this stock yielding 7.7% with a payout ratio of 98%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T)

On Nov. 28, Saul Shulman, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $77,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.5484, increasing his account’s holdings to 10,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28.25 cents per share, $1.13 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 7.7 per cent. In the third-quarter, the payout ratio was 92 per cent. During the first nine months of 2018, the payout ratio stood at 98 per cent, slightly above management’s targeted long-term payout ratio of 95 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 26, senior vice-president of marketing Pam O’Neal exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (18,860) at an average price per share of approximately $8.08 with 1,217 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceeds totaled over $152,000.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15, Todd Wakerley, executive vice-president - product development, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (18,519) with 4,369 shares remaining in his account.

In a prior issue, we reported that the company’s chief human resources officer Amanda Mallow exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (27,282) on Nov. 6, eliminating her portfolio's position.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On Dec. 4, Marc Legault, senior vice-president of operations in the U.S. and Latin America, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (30,000) at a price per share of $48.99, leaving 40,270 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $1.4-million.

**

Story continues below advertisement

The following stock has had both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 30, corporate secretary Carolyn Hadrovic exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (3,708) at a price per share of $29.195 with 3,000 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $108,000.

Previously, we reported the following trades.

On Nov. 13, Michael Green, who sits on the board of directors, sold 3,750 shares at a price per share of $27.2979, trimming his account balance to 101,964 shares.

On Nov. 12, fellow board member Christie Clark purchased 3,700 shares at a cost per share of $26.603, initiating a portfolio position.