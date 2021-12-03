Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T)

On Nov. 18, lead trustee Allan Kimberley invested over $157,000 in units of this REIT. He bought a total of 7,000 units at a price per unit of $22.50 for two accounts in which he has control or direction over.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X)

Between Nov. 22-26, Jim Hays invested over U.S. $1.4-million in shares of Westaim. He bought a total of 709,700 shares at an average cost per share of roughly U.S. $2.02, increasing this particular account’s position to 5,900,800 shares.

Mr. Hays is a director at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. As at Sept. 30, Westaim had a 44-per-cent ownership interest in Skyward Specialty.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

AYA Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

On Nov. 24, chief financial officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 78,900 shares at a price per share of $10.25, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 73,500 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $808,000, excluding commission charges.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Nov. 19, executive vice-president and chief business officer Tino DiManno divested 1,895 shares at a price per share of $72.28, trimming this particular account’s position to 25,306 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $137,000, excluding trading fees.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T)

On Nov. 22, senior vice-president of coal Robin Sheremeta divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $34.6746, after which this specific account held 15,000 shares. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $173,000, not including commission fees.

