Friday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $2.5-million in this trust

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD-UN-T)
On Jan. 18-19, director Jay Ripley invested over $2.5-million in units of Alaris. He acquired a total of 155,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $16.51.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)
Between Jan. 7-12, vice chairman Nitin Kumbhani divested a total of 123,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $11.45 with 2,153,730 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.4-million, not including commission charges.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On Jan. 5, director Dan MacInnis sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $28.30, leaving 192,488 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $707,000, excluding commission charges.
On Jan. 4, president, chief executive officer and director George Paspalas divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $28.31, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 174,085 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $283,000, not including trading fees.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA-X)
On Jan. 4, director Alexander Molyneux sold 45,000 shares at a price per share of $16.52, reducing this particular account’s position to 77,927 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $743,000, not including commission charges.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Jan. 4-8, founder Jason Smith divested a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.36, trimming this particular account’s position to 3,637,384 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $580,000, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Smith is the executive chairman of the board of directors and is the company’s former chief executive officer.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.