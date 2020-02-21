 Skip to main content

Friday’s Insider Report: Directors buy after this dividend stock nosedived

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Feb. 18, director Vicki Avril invested over US$161,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$16.1991, increasing this account’s position to 15,000 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 13, David Primrose, managing director of Finning United Kingdom and Ireland, purchased 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.40, lifting this account’s holdings to 29,841 shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, exceeded $42,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20.5 cents, or 82 cents per share yearly, equating to a current dividend yield of approximately 3.7 per cent.

Before the market opened on Feb. 12, the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results. The share price nosedived in the days ahead, plunging from $24 (closing price) on Feb. 11 to close at $21.37 on Feb. 14.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

In a relatively small transaction placed on Feb. 14, chair of the board James Dinning bought 2,500 shares at a price per share of $21.694 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Elbow Holdings Inc.), raising this account’s holdings to 6,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $54,000.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

On Feb. 18, chief information officer Mark Saunders exercised his options, receiving 13,073 shares at a cost per share of $40.16, and sold 13,073 shares at a price per share of $65.818. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $335,000. After these transactions this particular account did not hold any shares.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Feb. 14, chief information officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $71.25, trimming the account balance to 107,504 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $285,000.​

