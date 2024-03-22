Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between March 6-14, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $1.7 million in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 103,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.84 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), after which this particular account held 3,127,200 shares.

Mr. Holland is the company’s former chief executive officer.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)

Between March 13-19, executive chairman Donald Lang sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $71.60 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Lang Family Foundation) with 675,964 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $14 million, not including commission charges.

On March 12, Stuart Lang, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 700,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $73.93 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 1,565,208 shares in one account (The Angel Gabriel Foundation) and 1,396,340 shares in a different account (The Damascus Road Foundation). Proceeds from the sales exceeded $51 million, excluding trading fees.

Earlier this month, the share price closed at a record high.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between March 15-19, director Ken Dedeluk sold a total of 22,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.16, after which this specific account held 317,200 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $231,000, excluding trading fees.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)

Between March 12-15, director Russ Hallbauer sold a total of 416,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.41, leaving 2,187,048 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1 million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Hallbauer is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

On March 14 and 15, director Robert Dickinson divested a total of 150,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.56, reducing this specific account’s position to 122,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $383,000, excluding trading fees.

