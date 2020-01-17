Friday’s Insider Report: Executive invests over $6-million in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)
In a relatively small transaction, Jeffrey Sheets, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 5,963 shares at a cost per share of US$6.7565 on Jan. 10, raising this account’s holdings to 14,198 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$40,000.
Mr. Sheets is the former chief financial officer of ConocoPhillips Co.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Jan. 8, Mark Stoddart, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing, invested over $6-million in shares of this auto parts manufacturer. He purchased 133,900 shares at a price per share of $45.38, increasing this account’s holdings to 163,067 shares.
Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG-T)
On Jan. 8, president and chief executive officer Ewan Downie bought 47,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.71, lifting his account balance to 4,247,778 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $81,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)
On Jan. 14, Paul Murphy, senior vice-president and corporate services officer, exercised his options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $38.76, and sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $50.1529 with 12,958 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $170,000.