Friday’s Insider Report: Executives are buying this oversold dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by two insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)
On Feb. 17, Jean Robitaille, senior vice-president – corporate development, business strategy and technical services, invested over $391,000 in shares of Agnico Eagle. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $78.25, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 59,139 shares.
On Feb. 17, president Ammar Al-Joundi invested over $79,000 in shares of the Agnico Eagle. He purchased 1,000 shares at a price per share of $79.417, after which this particular account held 118,883 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 US cents per share or US$1.40 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 2 per cent.
The relative strength index is at 30. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Exco Technologies Inc. (XTC-T)
Between Feb. 4-11, executive vice-president Paul Riganelli sold a total of 30,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.91, reducing this particular account’s position to 116,335 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $329,000, not including commission charges.
Mr. Riganelli is the company’s former chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-T)
On Feb. 8, chairman of the board Mark O’Dea sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.69, trimming this particular account’s position to 5,296,322 shares.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
On Feb. 12, president and director Jean Paul Chauvet exercised his options, receiving 150,000 shares at a cost per share of US$4.72, and sold 150,000 shares at a price per share of US$70. Net proceeds totaled over US$9.7-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Feb. 12, chief financial officer Brandon Nussey exercised his options, receiving 125,000 shares at a cost per share of US$4.72, and sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of US$70. Net proceeds exceeded US$8.1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
The share price is currently trading near a record high.
