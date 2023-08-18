Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security with recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-UN-T)

On Aug. 8, Lou Maroun, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 21,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $36.35, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 83,180 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $763,000.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T)

On Aug. 10, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 78,637 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$30.23, and sold 78,637 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$81.80. Net proceeds totaled over US$4-million. After these transactions, this specific account held 72,960 shares.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On Aug. 8, executive vice-president, chief business engineering officer Mark Boyajian exercised his options, receiving 31,328 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 31,328 shares at an average price per share of roughly $135. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Aug. 11, chief financial officer Jeremy Rakusin sold 4,000 shares, trimming this particular account’s position to 206,100 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $800,000, excluding trading fees.

