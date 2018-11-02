Friday’s Insider Report: Four dividend stocks insiders are buying

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On Oct. 29, president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa purchased 13,500 shares at a price per share of $6.768, investing over $91,000 in the company.

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A-T)

On Oct. 29, chief financial officer Michael Vels invested over $46,000 in the company, acquiring 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $23.30, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 32,000 shares.

Previously, we reported the following transactions.

On Oct. 25, chair James Dickson purchased 1,480 shares at a cost per share of $23.8837 for his RRSP, increasing his account balance to 6,650 shares.

On Oct. 22, president and chief executive officer Michael Medline invested $300,000 in the company. Mr. Medline purchased 12,835 shares at a price per share of $23.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2436212 Ontario Limited), increasing the account’s holdings to 40,035 shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Oct. 29, lead director William Rand purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $5.10, increasing his account’s position to 233,424 shares.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

On Oct. 29, Terry Hergott, vice-president – marketing, bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.01 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the account’s holdings to 7,500 shares.