Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is an energy stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Feb. 17, Jon McKenzie invested over $1.2-million in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.83, increasing this particular account’s position to 484,788 shares.

That day, Alex Pourbaix invested over $980,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.55, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 1,252,938 shares.

On Feb. 16, the company announced Mr. McKenzie, the company’s current chief operating officer, will assume the role of president and chief executive officer on April 26. Current president and chief executive officer Mr. Pourbaix will become the executive chair.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Feb. 17, senior vice-president and chief corporate officer Alice Wong exercised her options, receiving 56,800 shares at a cost per share of $19.30, and sold 56,800 shares at a price per share of $38.60 with 80,270 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On Feb. 16, president and chief operating officer - Canada Jeff Macoun exercised his options, receiving 66,900 shares at a cost per share of $30.2845, and sold 66,900 shares at a price per share of $36.3254, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $400,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

iA Financial Corp. (IAG-T)

Between Feb. 16-21, executive vice-president and chief growth officer Mike Stickney exercised his options, receiving a total of 5,900 shares at a cost per share of $43.38, and sold 5,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $89.57 after which this particular account held 42,300 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $272,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

