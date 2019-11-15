Friday’s Insider Report: Insiders are trimming positions in these three dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T)
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, chief financial officer Scott Huckins invested over US$189,000 in shares of the company. He bought 75,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$2.51, initiating a portfolio position.
Mr. Huckins joined the company and assumed the role as the chief financial officer in Sept. 2019.
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11, chief executive officer Joseph Ennen acquired a total of 45,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$2.60, lifting his account balance to 364,000 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over US$117,000.
Mr. Ennen was appointed as the company’s chief executive officer in April 2019.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T)
On Nov. 8, Jodi Shpigel, senior vice-president – development, exercised her options, receiving 45,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $18.65, and sold 45,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $21.54. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $130,000. In addition, that day she sold a further 10,647 shares at an average price per share of roughly $21.54, leaving 3,058 shares in her account.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
On Nov. 8, Don Bird, executive vice-president – global retail sales and marketing, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.76 trimming his account balance to 24,476 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $123,000.
Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)
On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, chairman of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer James Hill sold 319,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.87 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D. Hill Investments), leaving 8,171,680 shares in the account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $4.4-million.