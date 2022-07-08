Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

On June 23, Stephen Smith, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $53.2792 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Smith Financial Corp.), lifting this particular account’s position to 6,548,200 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $2.6-million.

Mr. Smith is the co-founder and executive chairman of First National Financial Corp. (FN-T).

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T)

On June 23, executive chair and chief executive officer Brian McManus bought 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $27.97, after which this particular account held 20,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $279,000.

On June 23 and 24, Mark Eburne, president and chief operating officer of GSF Car Parts, invested over $278,000 in shares of Uni-Select. He acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.87, raising this specific account’s holdings to 17,025 shares.

GSF Car Parts is a subsidiary of Uni-Select.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Between June 24-30, billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $9.9-million in shares of Westshore. He acquired 311,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.86 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,871,441 shares.

On June 13, the company announced a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On June 30, Bruce Ross, group head – technology and operations, exercised his options, receiving 14,000 shares at a cost per share of $78.587, and sold 14,000 shares at a price per share of $123.8146 leaving 235 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $633,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

