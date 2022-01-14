Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

President and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim continues to accumulate shares in the public market.

On Jan. 10, Mr. Fagerheim invested over $159,000 in shares of Whitecap. He purchased 20,000 shares at a price per share of $7.965, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 2,568,936 shares.

Previously, we reported that he bought 15,300 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.67 on Jan. 4. The cost of this investment exceeded $117,000.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)

Multiple management executives have been recent buyers in the public market.

Between Dec. 15 and 20, chairman of the board of directors Antti Aarnio-Wihuri bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $36.77, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 225,300 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $1.8-million.

Mr. Aarnio-Wihuri owns or control over 50 per cent of the total shares outstanding.

Last month, we reported the following purchases.

On Dec. 10, chief financial officer Larry Warelis invested approximately $250,000 in shares of Winpak. He acquired 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.69, initiating a position in this particular account.

On Dec. 6, director Bruce Berry invested over $524,000 in shares of Winpak. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares for two accounts at a price per share of $34.99.

In 2017, Mr. Berry retired from his position as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Jan. 5-6, senior vice-president - Import division Geoffrey Robillard sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $60.99, trimming this particular account’s position to 800,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $12-million, excluding commission charges.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAL-X)

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 7, co-founder and chief executive officer Tamir Poleg divested a total of 46,950 shares of Real at an average price per share of approximately $4.65, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 9,065,266 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $218,000, excluding trading fees.

