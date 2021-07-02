Friday’s Insider Report: Million dollar trades reported in three stocks, including a $72-million sale

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T)
On June 23, director John Hooks invested nearly $400,000 in shares of CES. He acquired 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.99, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,289,026 shares.
Mr. Hooks is also the chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Phoenix Technology Services Corp. (PHX-T).
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU-X)
Between June 18-21, Charles Armand Turpin, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 135,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.73 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 1,769,436 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.3-million.
Nouveau Monde is developing carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions used in lithium-ion and full cell markets. Management’s objective is to become a supplier to leading battery and electric vehicle manufacturers with commercial production targeted for late 2023.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On June 30, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at cost per share of $63.98, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $80.50 with 133,475 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
Between June 24-29, founder and chairman of the board Jay Hennick sold a total of 335,953 shares at an average price per share of roughly $215.34 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this specific account’s position to 1,788,049 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $72-million, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Hennick is the global chairman and chief executive officer of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T), a spin-off of FirstService.
