Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between Aug. 12 and Sept. 1, chair of the board of directors Bill Holland invested over $2.8-million in shares of CI. He bought a total of 191,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.72 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,616,900 shares.

Mr. Holland is CI’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Between Aug. 12 and 26, billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $22-million in shares of Westshore. He bought a total of 695,700 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $31.64 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 5,869,932 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share or $1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 4 per cent. In April, the company also paid its shareholders a special one-time dividend of $1.50 per share.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between Aug. 23 – 29, director Steve Laut sold a total of 77,090 shares at an average price per share of roughly $73.10 with 1,669,458 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $5.6-million, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Laut is the former president of the company.

On Aug. 29, Scott Stauth, chief operating officer – oil sands, exercised his options, receiving 17,500 shares at a cost per share of $40.12, and sold 17,500 shares at a price per share of $75.64 with 49,221 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $621,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Aug. 25, senior vice-president, corporate controller and corporate secretary Doug Cooke sold 2,900 shares at a price per share of $172.50, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 203,324 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $500,000, not including trading fees.

