Friday's Insider Report: Multiple directors are buying this large-cap dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On Feb. 3, chair Mike Wilson invested over $240,000 in shares of Celestica. He bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of $12.02, initiating a position in this particular account.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)

On Jan. 31, director Vincent Chiara purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.67, raising this account’s holdings to 295,200 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $83,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Jan. 31, chief legal officer and corporate secretary Jeffrey Ellis exercised his options, receiving 3,600 shares at a cost per share of $165.74, and sold 3,600 shares at a price per share of $352.46. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $672,000. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares. As mentioned in the introduction, this report features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

On Jan. 31, Mark Redd, executive vice-president – operations, exercised his options, receiving 4,843 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$136.57, and sold 4,843 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$265.93. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $626,000. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares. As mentioned in the introduction, this report features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Jan. 30, the following five directors were buyers in the public market.

Donald Carty invested over US$309,000 in shares of CN Rail. He acquired 3,290 shares at a cost per share of US$94.1539, raising this account’s holdings to 70,006 shares.

James O’Connor invested over US$200,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 2,121 shares at a price per share of US$94.3839, hiking the account balance to 32,186 shares.

Maureen Kempston Darkes bought 1,978 shares at a cost per share of $125.269 (Canadian), increasing her account balance to 140,240 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $247,000.

Edith Holiday invested US$200,000 in shares of CN Rail. She acquired 2,112 shares at a price per share of US$94.7084, which raised this account’s holdings to 73,998 shares.

Gordon Giffin invested over US$159,000 with the purchase of 1,687 shares at a price per share of US$94.8025, taking this account balance up to 52,054 shares.

Previously, we reported that on Jan. 30, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of US$52.78, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $125.4616 (Canadian), with 14,981 shares remaining in this particular account. ​

