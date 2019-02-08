Friday’s Insider Report: President of this large-cap dividend stock dumps over $2.4-million worth of shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Héroux-Devtex Inc. (HRX-T)

On Feb. 5, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.80, increasing the account’s holdings to 3,679,709 shares. The cost of this purchase was $640,000.

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (WM-T)

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 31, Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $315,000 in shares of this company. He purchased 1,802,500 shares at an average price per share of 18 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), boosting the account’s holdings to 59,178,729 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)

On Jan. 28 and Jan. 28, Ian Baskerville, who sits on the company’s board of directors, sold a total of 16,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.99, reducing his account’s holdings to 65,138 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled just under $80,000.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, president Jay Mehr exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (90,000) at an average price per share of approximately $27.14, leaving 7,230 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $2.4-million.