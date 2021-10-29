Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ-T)

Between Oct. 20 and 26, director, executive vice-president and corporate secretary Dave Elder invested over $163,000 in shares of Sylogist. He acquired a total of 14,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.27 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, after which this specific account held 193,363 shares.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)

Selling action continues in this large-cap stock.

On Oct. 19 and 20, director Jean Bernier exercised his options, receiving a total of 130,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.9333, and sold 130,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.01, leaving 31,126 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $5.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Earlier in the month, we reported the following transactions.

On Oct. 8, founder and executive chairman of the board Alain Bouchard sold 6,351,895 shares at a price per share of $47.23 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Les Développements Orano Inc.), reducing this specific account’s holdings to 5,512,974 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled $300-million, not including commission charges.

On Sept. 23 and 24, director Réal Plourde divested a total of 1,201,183 class B shares at an average price per share of roughly $48, leaving 7,735,917 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $57-million, not including trading fees.

Mr. Plourde is the former chairman of the board (between 2011 and 2014) and held numerous senior management positions at the company before retiring.

On Sept. 23 and 24, co-founder and director Richard Fortin sold a total of 1,799,911 class B shares at an average price per share of approximately $48 for two accounts, eliminating the positions in both of these accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $86-million, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Fortin is the company’s former chief financial officer and chairman of the board (between 2008 and 2011).

On Sept. 23 and 24, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours sold a total of 3,411,988 class A shares at an average price per share of approximately $48, trimming this particular account’s position to 12,301,872 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $163-million, excluding commission fees.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

Between Oct. 18 and 22, vice-president – legal and corporate secretary Elias Elias sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.55, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $477,000, not including trading fees.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Oct. 25, director Nicholas Nomicos exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.25, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $56.50, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $295,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Facedrive Inc. (FD-X)

Between Oct. 5 and 20, founder and chairman of the board Junaid Razvi sold a total of 899,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.15 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (CAN TelecommSolutions Inc.) with 3,481,040 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1-million, not including commission charges.

