Friday’s Insider Report: Senior VP buys shares of this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
On July 28, Stéphane Trudel, senior vice-president – operations, invested over $102,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 2,200 shares at cost per share of $46.382.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On July 28, Keith MacPhail, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 60,000 shares at a price per share of $6.48, lifting this account’s holdings to 366,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $388,000, excluding commission charges.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Bear Creek Mining Corp. (BCM-T)
On July 21, chairman Catherine McLeod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.50, trimming this account’s position to 1,266,562 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled $175,000.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On July 27 and July 28, Doug Cooke, senior vice president, corporate controller and corporate secretary, divested 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $156.67 with 166,524 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.5-million.
