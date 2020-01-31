Friday’s Insider Report: These three dividend stocks are being purchased

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 24, executive vice-president and director Sandra Rosch acquired 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.40, increasing this account’s position to 7,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $44,000.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, or $1.00 per share yearly. In addition, on Jan. 25, the company paid a special dividend of 80 cents per share to shareholders on record as of Dec. 31.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
On Jan. 22, Lee Curran, vice-president – drilling and completions, purchased 75,000 shares at a price per share of $3.2108, raising the account balance to 100,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $240,000.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 24 cents per share yearly.
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)
On Jan. 23, Robert Coallier invested over $300,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 7,875 shares at an average price per share of approximately $38.10, initiating a position in this particular account.
On Jan. 15, Mr. Coallier was appointed to the company’s board of directors.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, or 56 cents per share yearly.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Aphria Inc. (APHA-T)
On Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, chief marketing officer Megan McCrae divested a total of 22,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.56, trimming this account’s balance to 18,998 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $170,000.