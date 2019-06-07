Friday’s Insider Report: This CEO is buying shares of this ‘Big 5’ bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On May 31, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter invested over $144,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 2,100 shares at a cost per share of $68.84, lifting his portfolio’s position to 129,025 shares.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
On May 29, Barry Zubrow, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,000 shares at a price per share of US$76.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Barry L. Zubrow Inc.), raising this account’s holdings to 2,500 shares.
==========================================
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
On May 30, executive chairman Murray Edwards sold 60,000 shares at a price per share of $36.65 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (N. Murray Edwards Charitable Foundation), eliminating this account’s holdings. Gross proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totalled nearly $2.2-million.
==========================================
Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On May 31, Jean-Marc Huët, who sits on the board of directors, invested over US$100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 2,820 shares at a price per share of US$35.5094, increasing his portfolio’s position to 17,820 shares.
On May 31, chief financial officer Jonathan Sinclair exercised his rights, receiving 3,550 shares at a cost per share of $47.92, and sold 3,550 shares at a price per share of $47.75, eliminating this account’s holdings.