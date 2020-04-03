Friday’s Insider Report: Three stocks directors are selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On March 24, Will Weatherford, who sits on Tampa Electric’s board of directors, acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $44.85. The cost of this investment exceeded $224,000.
Tampa Electric Co. is a subsidiary of Emera.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)
Between March 10 and March 24, president and chief executive officer Ian Fillinger bought a total of 34,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.20, which lifted this account’s holdings to 53,870 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $213,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
On March 20, director Fred Dyment sold 150,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.36, reducing this account’s holdings to 150,413 shares. Proceed from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $504,000.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T)
On March 17 and March 18, director John Hooks sold a total of 300,000 shares at a price per share of 80 cents, trimming this account’s position to 1,007,232 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled $240,000.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)
On March 23, Willard Yuill, who sits on the board of directors, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $18.56, for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this account’s position to 2,625,412 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $371,000.