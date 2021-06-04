Friday’s Insider Report: Three stocks seeing million dollar sales by company leaders

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On May 25, president and chief executive officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares at a cost per share of $30.612, raising this particular account’s position to 217,099 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $290,000.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On June 1, Steve Tennyson, chief technology and operations officer of BMO Financial Group, exercised his options, receiving 27,063 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $58.105, and sold 27,063 shares at an average price per share of roughly $127.02, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.8-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)
On May 28, Catherine Raw, chief operating officer for the North American region, divested 39,408 shares at a price per share of $28.89, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 131,102 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million, excluding trading fees.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
Between May 20-27, chairman of the board George Brack sold a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.55, leaving 500,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.7-million, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value.
