Friday’s Insider Report: Trades CEOs and presidents have made during the market turbulence

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
On March 23, Daryl MacLellan, president and chief executive officer of CWB Maxium Financial (a subsidiary of Canadian Western Bank), acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.75 for an account in which he has control or direction over (MacLellan Family Trust), lifting this account’s position to 141,686 shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, totaled $335,000.
Between March 16-18, Stephen Murphy, executive vice-president – banking, bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $18.48, raising the account balance to 22,088 shares. The purchase price, excluding commission charges, exceeded $277,000.
President and chief executive officer Chris Fowler dipped his toe in the market, acquiring 4,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.71 between March 10-13. The cost of these purchases totaled roughly $100,000. After these transactions, this account held 119,123 shares.
In a relatively small transaction, chief financial officer Carolyn Graham acquired 1,500 shares at a price per share of $20.91 on March 12, after which this account held 20,676 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $31,000.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
Between March 12 and March 24, chairman and chief executive officer Amar Doman invested over $857,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 273,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.13 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation), boosting the account balance to 14,240,070 shares.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
Between March 12 and March 16, Paul McFeeters, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $866,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.34, increasing this account’s holdings to 250,000 shares.
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI-UN-T)
On March 12, president Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 units at a price per unit of $29.82, reducing this account’s holdings to 123,945 units. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $1.1-million.
The unit price has declined sharply this month from over $49 on March 4 to $20.87 (closing price) on March 26.