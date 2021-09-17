Friday’s Insider Report: Trading action in five dividend stocks, including a $34-million purchase

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
Between Sept. 3 and 9, Gordon Flatt, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 829,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $40.97 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Skky Capital Corporation Limited), increasing this particular account’s position to 3,325,700 shares. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $34-million, excluding trading fees.
Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap stock has more than doubled.
**
Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
On Sept. 2 and 3, president, chief executive officer, and director Andrew Moor exercised his options, receiving a total of 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $59.98, and sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $154.52, after which this specific account held 21,172 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $283,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)
On Sept. 3, executive vice-president and chief talent officer Rashid Wasti exercised his options, receiving a total of 4,562 shares at a cost per share of $93.17, and sold 4,562 shares at a price per share of $136.75 with 9,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $198,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
On Sept. 3, executive chairman David Ingram sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $198.40 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2593606 Ontario Inc.), leaving 189,286 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $992,000, excluding commission fees.
LifeWorks Inc. (LWRK-T)
On Sept. 3, Idan Shlesinger, president of Retirement Solutions and executive vice-president, divested 14,271 shares at a price per share of $34.7059, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $495,000, not including commission charges.
