Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put a greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD-UN-T)

Between Dec. 15–23, Geoffrey Bledin, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $278,000 in units of FCPT. He bought a total of 51,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $5.46 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nuvola Holdings Limited), lifting this particular account’s holdings to 627,944 units.

The Trust pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.333 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of over 9 per cent.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Dec. 19, director Paul Dobson acquired 6,910 shares at a price per share of U.S. $36.2771, increasing this particular account’s position to 12,822 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled more than U.S. $250,000.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T)

On Dec. 16, director Bruce Robertson invested over $500,000 in shares of Morguard. He purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of $108 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (5051326 Ontario Inc.), raising this specific account’s position to 20,500 shares.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)

On Dec. 19, chairman, president and chief executive officer Marcel Bourassa sold a total of 1.7-million shares at a price per share of $14 for two accounts (886,467 shares in one account and 813,533 shares in a different account). After these trades, one account did not hold any shares and the other account held 12,585,767 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $23-million, not including trading fees.

