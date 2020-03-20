 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Friday’s Insider Report: Two CEOs see buying opportunities in these dividend stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On March 9, president, chief executive officer and director Craig Bryksa invested over $100,000 in shares of this North American oil producer. He acquired 47,500 shares at a cost per share of $2.11, raising this account’s balance to 131,630 shares.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T)

On March 11 and March 12, president and chief executive officer Dr. Michael Guerriere invested over $196,000 in shares of this senior care and services company. He purchased a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.56, raising this account’s holdings to 40,000 shares.

On March 10, John Toffoletto, senior vice-president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, acquired 13,847 shares at a cost per share of $7.2346, initiating a position in this particular account. The purchase price exceeded $100,000.

On March 10, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer, Leslie Sarauer bought 8,000 shares at a price per share of $7.48.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T)

On March 6, Ben Varadi, co-founder and executive vice-president – chief creative officer, invested over $1-million in shares of this children’s entertainment company. He purchased 59,000 shares at a price per share of $16.9982, increasing this particular account’s position to 84,078 shares.

That day, Chris Beardall, executive vice-president of global sales, acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.6424, lifting this account’s holdings to 206,261 shares. The cost of the investment exceeded $832,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)

On March 10, Asha Bakshani, senior vice-president of finance, exercised her options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.304, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $26.5843. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $252,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
