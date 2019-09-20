 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s Insider Report: Two management executives cash out millions from this bank stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T)

On Sept. 9, Andrea Bolger purchased 1,490 shares at a cost per share of $42.933, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded $63,000. Ms. Bolger was appointed to the board of directors effective Aug. 28, 2019.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Sept. 18, chief financial officer Michael Ross exercised his options, receiving 127,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $12.24. and sold 127,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $47.75 with a remaining account balance of 1,400 shares. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, totaled over $4.5-million.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T)

On Sept. 12, vice chairman and the former chief executive officer Terry Leon divested 5,700 shares at a price per share of $15.7158 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Tabico), eliminating this account’s holdings. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $89,000.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

On Sept. 10, deputy chair Frank McKenna exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.63, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $73.50, eliminating his account's holdings. Net proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $184,000.

On Sept. 5, Bob Dorrance, chairman ,chief executive officer, and president of TD Securities, exercised his options, receiving 138,636 shares at a cost per share of $52.46, and sold 138,636 shares at a price per share of $72.63 with 569,584 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $2.7-million.

On Sept. 5, Paul Douglas, group head - Canadian business banking at TD Bank Group, exercised his shares, receiving 43,632 shares at a cost per share of $36.63, and sold 43,632 shares at a price per share of $72.63, leaving 51,200 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $1.5-million.

