Friday’s Insider Report: Two VPs lock in profits by selling this large-cap tech stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN-X)
Between June 8-14, Chris Bakker invested over $145,000 in shares of Avanti. He acquired a total of 59,210 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.46, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 308,710 shares.
On May 4, Mr. Bakker was appointed as the chief executive officer of the company.
Year-to-date, the share price of this micro-cap stock has increased by more than 400 per cent.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-UN-T)
On June 11, chief executive officer of Isagen SA Camilo Marulanda López bought 3,725 units at a price per unit of US$39.8999, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$148,000.
Isagen S.A. E.S.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CMC-CN)
On June 9, president and chief executive officer Don Allan sold 4 million shares at a price per share of 92.1 cents, trimming this particular account’s position to 21,773,399 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $3.6-million.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
On June 7, executive vice-president of small and medium-sized business and consumer sales Prentiss Donohue exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of US$27.995, and sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of US$48.7647 with 3,315 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over US$1.5-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Between June 4-14, senior vice-president of revenue operations Paul Duggan exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$36.685, and sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$49.21, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded US$751,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
