Friday's Insider Report: Vice-chair cashes out $11-million from this dividend stock as it rises to a record high

Jennifer Dowty

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Sept. 24, chief financial officer Jon McKenzie bought 15,000 shares at a price per share of $12.8797, lifting his account balance to 101,758 shares. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled over $193,000.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN-T)

On Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, director Zachary George acquired a total of 50,250 units at an average price per unit of $12.89 across four accounts in which he has control or direction over. The total cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded $647,000.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

On Sept. 24, chief technology officer Vineet Gupta invested over $105,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.59, increasing his portfolio’s position to 30,000 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T)

On Sept. 20, vice-chairman and the company’s former president and chief executive officer Pierre Shoiry exercised his options, receiving 307,184 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $40.37, and sold 307,184 shares at a price per share of $78, leaving 632,275 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, totaled over $11-million.

The share price of this dividend stock climbed to a record closing high of $78.02 on Sept. 23.

