Friday’s Insider Report: Vice-Chair invests over US$1.6-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Brookfield Asset Management (BAM-A-T)
On Sept. 28-29, Brian Lawson bought a total of 50,000 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately US$33.39. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$1.6-million.
Mr. Lawson is vice-chair of Brookfield Asset Management and is the company’s former chief financial officer, a position he held between 2002 and 2020.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On Sept. 30, chief commercial officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $42, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 40,187 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $210,000, not including commission charges.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On Sept. 28, Nicolas Hien, senior vice-president – project management and systems, exercised his options, receiving 28,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.6567, and sold 28,000 shares at a price per share of $50.9122, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG-T)
On Oct. 6, director Sharon Dowdall exercised her options, receiving 109,700 shares at a cost per share of $5.02, and sold 109,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $14.82, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.